KEWANEE - Roger D. Betz, 72, of Kewanee, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. Roger was born April 7, 1948 in Peoria, the son of Henry and Phoebe (Robbins) Betz. Roger married Linda Cinnamon on June 14, 1969 in Kewanee; she survives.

Roger is also survived by one daughter, Jan (Larry) Allen of Kewanee; one granddaughter, Amy Jacobs; one sister, Judine (Leonard) Clancy of Osceola; and nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Henry “Mick” and Gary, in infancy.

Roger was a semi driver for many years and was an owner operator for 15 years, having logged 4 million miles. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi and later Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan. Roger enjoyed watching PBR bull riding, gardening, and flowers. He enjoyed traveling in the RV with Linda. He also enjoyed Ford trucks and cars and antique John Deere tractors. He loved all animals large or small, especially his dog, Laci. Roger especially loved spending time with his family.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Annawan, casual attire is acceptable. Father Stephen Engelbrecht will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, or the Annawan Fire Department. Please leave an online condolence for Roger’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.