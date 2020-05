With access to state and county health department reports and U.S. census data, the business website 24/7 Wall Street has compiled a list of the top counties in every state with positive cases of COVID-19 virus as of last week. Reporter Samuel Stebbins wrote a summary article.

In Alabama, Lowndes County has 103 cases. Alaska's Ketchikan Gateway Borough has 16 cases. Arizona's Apache County reports 727 cases. In Arkansas, Lincoln County has 941 cases.

California's Los Angeles County has 32,258 cases. In Colorado, Logan County reports 432 cases. Fairfield County in Connecticut has 13,312 cases. Delaware's Sussex County has 3,091 cases.

In Florida, Liberty County reports 198 cases. Georgia's Randolph County has 168 cases. In Hawaii, Maui County has 117 cases.

Idaho's Blaine County has 493 cases. Lake County in Illinois has 5,323 cases. Indiana's Cass County reports 1,524 cases. In Iowa, Louisa County has 285 cases.

Ford County in Kansas has 1,135 cases. Kentucky's Butler County reports 201 cases. In Louisiana, St. John the Baptist Parish has 801 cases.

In Maine, Cumberland County has 714 cases. Maryland's Prince George's County reports 9,687 cases.

There are 15,356 cases reported in Suffolk County in Massachusetts. Michigan's Macomb County has 6,064 cases. There are 1,269 cases reported in Minnesota's Nobles County.

In Mississippi, Scott County has 962 cases. Missouri reports 219 cases in Saline County. In Montana, Toole County reports 29 cases.

In Nebraska, Dakota County has 1,452 cases. There are 67 cases in Nevada's Humboldt County. New Hampshire's Hillsborough County has 1,496 cases. In New Jersey, Passaic County reports 14,645 cases.

In New Mexico, McKinley County has 1,585 cases. Rockland County in New York reports 12,484 cases. In North Carolina, Chatham County has 458 cases. North Dakota's Cass County reports 821 cases.

Ohio's Marion County reports 2,404 cases. In Oklahoma, Texas County has 404 cases. Marion County in Oregon has 694 cases.

In Pennsylvania, there are 18,313 cases in Philadelphia County. Rhode Island's Providence County reports 8,764 cases. In South Carolina, Clarendon County has 265 cases. Minnehaha County in South Dakota has 2,952 cases.

Trousdale County in Tennessee reports 1,363 cases. In Texas, Moore County has 526 cases. Utah's San Juan County has 149 cases. In Vermont, Chittenden County reports 432 cases. Richmond County in Virginia has 190 cases.

In Washington, Yakima County has 1,781 cases. Jackson County in West Virginia has 136 cases. In Wisconsin, Brown County reports 1,924 cases. And Fremont County in Wyoming has 176 cases.

