FULTON COUNTY-The Fulton County Health Department announced two additional cases of COVID-19 in Fulton County as of Tuesday afternoon. At this time, they are at home in isolation. Of the 10 confirmed cases, seven are currently active and three have recovered. As of May 19, there have been approximately 445 tests administered to Fulton County residents with 435 negative results.

Fulton County Health Department staff are conducting contact tracing investigations to identify and quarantine any close contacts of the most recent positive COVID-19 cases.

The public is encouraged to follow these tips to help prevent COVID-19:

•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

•Avoid close contact with people who are sick with respiratory symptoms.

•Stay home when you are sick.

•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.