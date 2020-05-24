OLNEY, ILL. - Richland County TB and Public Health Office was notified today of two additional

laboratory-confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Richland County. The

individuals, who are not residents of Richland County, worked in Richland County within the past

week. Both are now isolated at their homes outside of the county. No confidential patient information

will be released.

Public health officials are investigating these cases and will be speaking with individuals who may

have had close contacts prior to this diagnosis. Through this investigation, public health officials may

place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

Such individuals may not be symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time which allows

symptoms to develop and pass without posing risks to others. If you are contacted by public health

officials, please respond promptly.

We can expect more cases to be confirmed locally as the virus continues to spread. The number of

cases can be reduced by adhering to public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands

frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and following the Governor’s orders to shelter in

place.

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you are concerned

about possible exposure to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough, or

shortness of breath, please contact Carle Richland Memorial Hospital Respiratory Evaluation Center at

618.392.1700 for symptom evaluation and COVID-19 testing.

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. The spread of

incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be

beneficial to their own health or the health of others. Follow CDC, IDPH and RCHO websites and

social media accounts for such trusted information. Public health officials will not be releasing more

specific details about this individual due to privacy issues.