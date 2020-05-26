Ed. Note-The following is the Lewistown High 2020 Salutatorian Speech.

Hello, I am Sydney Shaeffer, the class of 2020 salutatorian. It is an honor to welcome you all here today. I would like to start off by thanking our school’s administration and staff for putting together this event. Although this was not the graduation ceremony we pictured, it is a graduation ceremony we will never forget. And as we are celebrating on Memorial Day Weekend, I would also like to take a moment and look back at those who have given their lives for this country. Thank you to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

I could stand here for hours and thank all the friends, family, and staff who have helped shape me into the person I am today, but unfortunately I am only allowed a few minutes. But I would like to give a special thanks to my older sister, Courtney, for not only being there WHENEVER she is needed, but for being such a great role model to me. Another individual I would like to thank is Coach Mclaughlin. I have been blessed with amazing coaches throughout my athletic career, but Coach Mclaughlin has put in endless hours of shooting and batting practice to help me prosper as not only an athlete, but also an individual.

Class of 2020, after just four short years, we have made it do our final destination. Graduation. When I look back at the last four years of our lives I think of the quote by Dr. Suess “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” I truly believe that this quote describes this year especially. Because of the virus, the class of 2020 has missed out on a senior prom, a normal graduation, and spring sports seasons, but we should not cry because of what we missed. We should smile because of the countless opportunities we did get. Opportunities like our football team making the playoffs, our volleyball team creating school history, and the girls basketball team bringing home a state trophy.

As we step out into the world please remember that there was at one time, a mailman, firefighter, soldier, teacher, garbage man, or a doctor sitting where you are. Waiting for not only the chance to move on in their lives but waiting to succeed. So class of 2020 I hope that you will all succeed in whatever it is you choose to do.