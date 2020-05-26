CANTON -- While COVID-19 has made it more difficult for Sue Tisdale to give out Narcan, the antidote for opioid overdose, she certainly hasn’t given up.

At the end of March Tisdale stood in a parking lot of a convenience store in Hanna City, showing four women she met through Facebook how to use Narcan. Everyone wore masks and stood six feet apart during the brief training session.

The women requested Narcan training after one of them witnessed an overdose on a rural road outside of Hanna City just days before.

"Two gentlemen in a truck had stopped, evidently in the middle of the road," said Tisdale. "The passenger door was open, the driver was still in the driver’s seat, the passenger was laying on the ground near the driver’s side. Both of these individuals had overdosed. So she called 9-1-1, and they advised her to administer chest compression to the individual on the ground. Then another person shows up and starts to do the same to the driver. Then EMT shows up, administers Narcan, and the two individuals are awake, alert, and being transported by ambulance."

In spite of the fact that Narcan has been widely distributed throughout central Illinois in the past few years, there are still people who don’t know about it, including at least one of the women in that Narcan training session at Casey’s, said Tisdale

"One of the friends had a family member who also struggles with substance use disorder, and up until that time, she had not a clue about Narcan and what it was, or that it was available," said Tisdale.

Ignorance about the life-saving drug is something Tisdale can relate to - she had never heard it until after her 28-year-old son died of an opioid overdose in 2015. Since then she has been on a mission to distribute the drug and teach people how to use it. In her role as community educator for UnityPlace, Tisdale, a Canton resident, does Narcan and opioid training in 14 Illinois counties at fire stations, schools, health departments, and churches - pretty much anywhere people will have her. But in March all those face-to-face meetings came to a screeching halt.

COVID-19 not only stopped Tisdale’s training session, it also drew the public’s attention away from the issue of substance abuse in the community. Medical personnel and emergency responders, some of the issue’s greatest advocates, are now completely absorbed by the COVID-19 pandemic. And at the same time, the stress level for people struggling with substance use issues has ratcheted up, with schools closed and children at home, and income disappearing with layoffs. At the same time, in person counseling sessions have been canceled to slow the spread of COVID-19. While many sessions have resumed virtually through the internet, many of the economically-challenged rural residents Tisdale works with are unable to take advantage of digital services.

"We cover 33,000 people in Fulton county, but a majority of the area outside of the Canton has very sketchy internet coverage," said Tisdale. "So there’s not a guarantee for anyone to be able to access the internet. A lot of the individuals I’m in contact with have limited data plans, or the cell phone they have maybe don’t operate very well for them to access something online or with video."

According to statistics released at the end of April by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, overdose deaths in Peoria County rose by 40 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to last year. That number is one of many things which keeps Tisdale working to get Narcan into the hands of everyone.

"Call me, text me, email me, message me, get a hold of me on our Facebook page, any way that you are comfortable reaching out, because we will still accommodate everyone the best we can," said Tisdale. "My number is (309) 267-5995, or visit Duney’s Defense on Facebook. Go to the page and join in, there’s a lot of good info shared there on mental health and substance abuse. You can message us through that page, or email us at duneysdefense@gmail.com."

Leslie Renken can be reached at 686-3250 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.