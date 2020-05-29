FLORA CITY COUNCIL – REGULAR MEETING

JUNE 1, 2020 – 4:30 P.M.

In light of the current guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic regarding public gatherings

and in reliance upon the Governor’s waiver suspending the “in person” requirement of the Open

Meetings Act pursuant to the Governor’s executive orders, the public will be allowed to

participate in the council meeting by telephone only, including the right to speak during the

Public Comments portion of the meeting. Public Comments will be accepted by e-mail prior to

the meeting (bburgess@florail.us) and will be read aloud during the Public Comments portion.

Those attending by telephone are reminded to mute their phone except when speaking during

the meeting. The telephone number and the access code for the City Council meeting is:

Teleconference: 618-844-3339

Participant Code: 949378#

OPENING CEREMONIES

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

INVOCATION

PUBLIC COMMENTS

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVE AGENDA FOR THE JUNE 1, 2020 FLORA CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

CONSENT AGENDA

APPROVE MINUTES OF THE FLORA CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING OF MAY 18, 2020

APPROVE MINUTES OF PUBLIC HEARING OF MAY 20, 2020

APPROVE MINUTES OF THE FLORA CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING OF MAY 20, 2020

APPROVE SCHEDULE OF BILLS FOR PERIOD ENDING MAY 28, 2020

REGULAR BUSINESS

Mayor Mike Stanford

1) Census Update

2) ORDINANCE NO. 20-3115, AN ORDINANCE APPROVING AND RATIFYING THE

SALE OF SURPLUS REAL ESTATE

Commissioner Rick Slaughter

Commissioner Mike Genthe

1) Approve Seeking Bids for Oil and Chipping

2) IDOT RESOLUTION FOR MAINTENANCE UNDER THE ILLINOIS HIGHWAY CODE

($60,000.00 MFT FUNDS - 2020 OIL AND CHIP PROGRAM)

Commissioner Phil Wiley

Commissioner Linda Spicer

City Attorney Bob Coble

City Clerk Becky Burgess

City Treasurer Jeremy Henderson

CLOSED SESSION

5 ILCS 120/2(c)(1) The appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body

or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal

counsel for the public body to determine its validity.

5 ILCS 120/2(c)(2) Collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations

concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees.

5 ILCS 120/2(c)(3) The selection of a person to fill a public office, as defined in this Act, including a vacancy in a public office, when the public

body is given power to appoint under law or ordinance, or the discipline, performance or removal of the occupant of a public office, when the

public body is given power to remove the occupant under law or ordinance.

5 ILCS 120/2(c)(5) The purchase or lease of real property for the use of the public body, including meetings held for the purpose of discussing

whether a particular parcel should be acquired.

5 ILCS 120/2(c)(6) The setting of a price for sale or lease of property owned by the public body.

5 ILCS 120/2(c)(11) Litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a

court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall

be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting.

OPEN SESSION

Any Action Required from Closed Session

ADJOURN