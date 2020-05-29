FLORA CITY COUNCIL – REGULAR MEETING
JUNE 1, 2020 – 4:30 P.M.
In light of the current guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic regarding public gatherings
and in reliance upon the Governor’s waiver suspending the “in person” requirement of the Open
Meetings Act pursuant to the Governor’s executive orders, the public will be allowed to
participate in the council meeting by telephone only, including the right to speak during the
Public Comments portion of the meeting. Public Comments will be accepted by e-mail prior to
the meeting (bburgess@florail.us) and will be read aloud during the Public Comments portion.
Those attending by telephone are reminded to mute their phone except when speaking during
the meeting. The telephone number and the access code for the City Council meeting is:
Teleconference: 618-844-3339
Participant Code: 949378#
OPENING CEREMONIES
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
INVOCATION
PUBLIC COMMENTS
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVE AGENDA FOR THE JUNE 1, 2020 FLORA CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
CONSENT AGENDA
APPROVE MINUTES OF THE FLORA CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING OF MAY 18, 2020
APPROVE MINUTES OF PUBLIC HEARING OF MAY 20, 2020
APPROVE MINUTES OF THE FLORA CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING OF MAY 20, 2020
APPROVE SCHEDULE OF BILLS FOR PERIOD ENDING MAY 28, 2020
REGULAR BUSINESS
Mayor Mike Stanford
1) Census Update
2) ORDINANCE NO. 20-3115, AN ORDINANCE APPROVING AND RATIFYING THE
SALE OF SURPLUS REAL ESTATE
Commissioner Rick Slaughter
Commissioner Mike Genthe
1) Approve Seeking Bids for Oil and Chipping
2) IDOT RESOLUTION FOR MAINTENANCE UNDER THE ILLINOIS HIGHWAY CODE
($60,000.00 MFT FUNDS - 2020 OIL AND CHIP PROGRAM)
Commissioner Phil Wiley
Commissioner Linda Spicer
City Attorney Bob Coble
City Clerk Becky Burgess
City Treasurer Jeremy Henderson
CLOSED SESSION
5 ILCS 120/2(c)(1) The appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body
or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal
counsel for the public body to determine its validity.
5 ILCS 120/2(c)(2) Collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations
concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees.
5 ILCS 120/2(c)(3) The selection of a person to fill a public office, as defined in this Act, including a vacancy in a public office, when the public
body is given power to appoint under law or ordinance, or the discipline, performance or removal of the occupant of a public office, when the
public body is given power to remove the occupant under law or ordinance.
5 ILCS 120/2(c)(5) The purchase or lease of real property for the use of the public body, including meetings held for the purpose of discussing
whether a particular parcel should be acquired.
5 ILCS 120/2(c)(6) The setting of a price for sale or lease of property owned by the public body.
5 ILCS 120/2(c)(11) Litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a
court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall
be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting.
OPEN SESSION
Any Action Required from Closed Session
ADJOURN