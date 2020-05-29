It’s a minor cat-catastrophe at the local animal shelter as spring has brought an explosion of the kitten population.

To combat the influx of furry newcomers, the Henry County Humane Society/ Kewanee chapter is holding a virtual online kitten shower on their Facebook page to raise both money and awareness of the overpopulation problem.

“Because of COVID, we’ve had to cancel all of our fundraisers,” said Louise Harrison, president of the HCHS.

Those events included a couple cookouts and bagging groceries at local supermarkets, a fundraiser that in the past has been a reliable source of money for the shelter.

So to mitigate the loss of funds, the online kitten-a-thon will include a raffle for the choice of an Apple iPad or a Samsung Galaxy tablet.

The tickets are $20 each, but only 100 tickets will be sold, increasing the odds of winning.

The funds raised will go to essential needs of the kitten population at the shelter, including much-needed products and help paying vet bills.

In addition to the raffle, the event will feature interviews from residents who are fostering kittens for the shelter.

“We have quite a lot (of kittens) in foster care,” said Harrison, adding that foster care provides kittens with love, attention and human handling.

The online fundraiser will also include demonstration videos for kitten enrichment crafts, including a demonstration of how to make a warming sock for frail kittens and a kitten cupcake tutorial.

“We hope to have a tutorial on how to safely and correctly trim a cat’s claws,” said Harrison.

In addition, Harrison said products used for the kittens will be shown along with an explanation of the product use. Residents wishing to donate essential products can go to Amazon.com and Walmart.com to access the “wish list” of needs at the HCHS. The products, once purchased, will be shipped directly to the shelter.

Harrison said prevention of overpopulation will also be stressed.

“One million cats get euthanized every year,” Harrison said. “Cats can have five litters a year.”

Those five litters can consist of about five to six kittens, she said.

“You can see how exponentially the numbers grow,” she said. “Every cat deserves a home, but there aren’t enough homes for every cat. If people care, they need to spay and neuter.”

On some days, as many as a dozen kittens are brought into the shelter. Some kittens come with their mothers and others don’t.

“Some of them come to us in a terribly weakened state,” Harrison said. “It’s surprising how many pull through. If people spay and neuter, we could solve this problem.”

The kitten shower will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 0.m. Saturday, May 30, on the HCHS Facebook page.

Anyone with questions about fostering is invited to ask the questions by messaging their FB page before the event. The questions will be answered online during the event.