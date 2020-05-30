TOULON - Marjorie Ann Gelvin, 88, of Toulon, passed away at 5:57 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Marjorie was born on June 25, 1931 in Princeville, the daughter of Alva and Zelma (Sloan) Peterson. She married John Phillip, who preceded her in death on March 9, 1998, and later married David Gelvin, who also preceded her in death on March 10, 2011.

Surviving are one daughter, Joann (William) Combs of Crossville, TN; five grandchildren, Brian Mendell of Taylorville, Christiana (Shawn) Wilson of Galva, Julie Mendell of Crossville, TN, David Mendell of Lake Zurich, and Elizabeth Combs of southern Illinois; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn Wiss of Princeville; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Melvin Peterson; and one sister, Martha Mock.

A celebration of Marjorie’s life and a burial of her ashes in Evergreen Memory Gardens in Kewanee will be held at a later date when social distancing guidelines have been lifted. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org.