TO PROVIDE INTERESTED PARTIES AN OPPORTUNITY TO

EXPRESS THEIR VIEWS ON THE PROPOSED DOWNSTATE

SMALL BUSINESS STABILIZATION APPLICATIONS FUNDED BY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FUNDS

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER- MAYOR MIKE STANFORD

STATEMENT - CITY TREASURER JEREMY HENDERSON

PUBLIC COMMENTS

ADJOURN

AGENDA

FLORA CITY COUNCIL - SPECIAL MEETING

JUNE 4, 2020 -10:15 A.M.

DIAL 618-844-3339

PARTICIPANT CODE: 949378#

OPENING CEREMONIES

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVE AGENDA FOR THE JUNE 4, 2020, CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING

AGENDA

CITY OF FLORA COUNCIL RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING APPLICATIONS IN

SUPPORT OF BUSINESSES WITHIN THE CITY OF FLORA TO APPLY FOR THE

STATE OF ILLINOIS DOWNSTATE SMALL BUSINESS STABILIZATION PROGRAM

ADJOURN