Jack Strange, 87, of Loveland, Colorado passed away on May 30th in his home.

Jack was born in Flora, Illinois on May 16th 1933 to Lloyd and Eva Strange.

Jack had 7 sisters, Josephine (deceased), Lorene (deceased), Dorothy (deceased), Bernice (deceased), Donna (deceased), Joyce (deceased), Judy and 1 brother Von (Smoke).

Jack married Darlene Johnson in 1953, they had 4 children, Justin (Jay) (deceased), Roger (deceased), Jeanette and Sandra.

Jack married Dee Murrah in 1972, Dee had 2 living children, Kathy and Joey.

Jack had two other children Carol and Dan.

Jack was in the US Army from 1954-1955 as a Chaplains Assistant. He retired from the Thompson School District in Loveland.

Jack enjoyed playing music and entertaining throughout his life. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge.

Jack had 8 grandchildren, Jason, Major, Stephanie, Eric, Tim, Gillian, Danny and Madison. He had 7 great grandchildren as well as many bonus children and grandchildren.

Family and friend private memorials will be set up at a later date.