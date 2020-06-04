CHICAGO _ More than 20 people were shot in Chicago over 12 hours Tuesday through early Wednesday as gun violence remains high across the city for the second week in a row.

In two of the overnight shootings _ on the Far South Side and South Side _ three or more people were wounded, according to police.

Shootings started spiking in Chicago over the long Memorial Day weekend, when at least 50 people were shot. The next day, another 28 people were shot, including a 5-year-old girl standing with her family.

Last weekend, as looting and disturbances spread across the city, more than 80 people were shot, nearly 20 of them killed. At least 15 of the fatal shootings occurred Sunday, requiring the Cook County medical examiner's office to call in extra pathologists to conduct autopsies.

More than 1,200 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year, and there have been more than 220 homicides _ a level similar to 2016 and 2017, the most violent years in the city since the 1990s, according to data kept by the Tribune.

On Tuesday, four men were standing on the street in the 8400 block of South Colfax Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. when a man approached and began firing, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and was in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 28-year-old was shot in the right arm, a 20-year-old man was shot twice in the back and another 20-year-old man was shot in the right leg. All three were in good condition at the medical center.

At the scene, police taped off a large section of Colfax in the residential area. Dozens of police officers stood by the scene as neighbors sat on their porches and watched. A large group of men gathered a block over.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, three men were shot while standing on a front porch in the 7300 block of South Green Street in the Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the chest and was in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 41-year-old man was shot in the right leg and a 39-year-old man was shot in the back. They were both in good condition.

Earlier in the night, three men were shot in the Logan Square neighborhood, police said.

The men were standing on a sidewalk at 6:10 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wabansia Avenue when someone in a white SUV fired at them, police said. Two of the men were hit by the gunman and the third shot himself as he tried to pull out his own gun, police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the right hand and taken to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition, police said. Another 19-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 23-year-old man, who shot himself was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, police said.