Wethersfield High School valedictorian Jules Heberer and Salutatorian Kaitlyn Witte will be the first to deliver their graduation speeches in cyberspace as the coronavirus pandemic moved the ceremony from the high school gym to the world of virtual technology.

For three days, June 1-3, seniors arrived at the high school at scheduled times accompanied by no more than eight family members or guests. Each student was videotaped being presented their diploma in the nearly empty gym, speeches were given where appropriate and recorded and photos taken. Scholarships and awards will also be announced and presented, as usual. Guest speaker will be Tammy Jackson, retired junior high math teacher, who also pre-recorded her message to the class.

The individual components of each senior’s taping will be edited for a virtual ceremony which can be seen at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, by clicking on a link on the school's web site, www.geese230.com. The ceremony will be placed on a DVD and copies given to each of the 40 members of the historic Class of 2020 as a keepsake.

It will be the first time in 113 years, when the school's first class graduated in 1907, that a live, in-person ceremony has been held. Other locations have included Windmont Park and the assembly room of the first high school which stood on the north side of McClure Street.

Valedictorian Jules Heberer, the daughter of Shari and Phil Heberer. She will attend the University of Illinois in the fall and has aspirations to go into Medical Law. She was president of the National Honor Society chapter, captain of the football cheerleading squad, a member of the Student Council and class treasurer. She was also involved in volleyball, track and field, FFA, yearbook staff, tutoring and had lead roles in school plays. Her community activities included cooking and wrapping pork chops during the Hog Festival, tutoring for "Lunch 'n Learn, ringing bells for the Salvation Army during the Christmas season, and working at the raffle table at the Daddy-Daughter Dance.

The salutatorian is Kaitlyn Witte, the daughter of Lisa and Randall Witte and will attend Western Illinois University in the fall where she will join the ROTC and major in Exercise Science. She was inducted into the National Honor Society her junior year and served as chapter historian. She participated in choir, Student Council, track, and school play. She was on the Honor Roll all four years, was senior class secretary, and an Elks Teen of the Month. Kaitlyn played basketball and softball all four years. In softball she earned All-Academic honors three years, was awarded for Most RBIs (junior year), Most Home Runs (junior year), 2nd Team All-Conference (junior year), and Lowest ERA (sophomore year). In basketball she was JV Captain (sophomore year), All-Academic (junior and senior Year), and Honorable Mention in Conference (senior year). Her community actvities included working with the youth basketball league at Wethersfield, serving as a volunteer coach for a traveling softball team, volunteering as a Salvation Army bell ringer for the National Honor Society, tutoring for "Lunch n' Learn," and working in the Hog Days pork chop tent.