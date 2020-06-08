Military Honors for Richard J. Leonard, Sr., 91 of Joy, will be conducted by the American Legion Post #121 on Friday at 11:00 AM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Services will be conducted outside where everyone can abide by social distancing protocol. Private family visitation will be held. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to the American Legion, Post #121, where Richard was a lifetime member. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com. Richard died June 2, 2020 at his home.

Richard John was born on November 25, 1928 in Rock Island, Illinois to Mason L. & Madeline E. (Hoffmann) Leonard. He served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952, then served in the Reserves through 1956. Richard and Beverly M. Franklin were married on July 15, 1956 in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on November 5, 1993. He married Violet Meehan on October 4, 1999.

Richard was employed with Service Rubber, then NorCross for 49 ½ years. He enjoyed doing puzzles, fishing, gardening, bingo at the Legion, solitaire with his grandchildren and going for walks around the family farm. Richard loved to tinker with anything, and was an avid collector.

Richard is survived by his wife, Violet; children and spouses: Tom & Kate Leonard of Joy; Richard Leonard, Jr. of Davenport; Marion Chard of Reynolds; Lois & Dan Sproston of Seaton; Terry & Stephanie Leonard of Joy and Ivan Leonard of Aledo; Step-children: Diane Glidden of Little York; Debra Bewley of Aledo; Annette Lawrence of Galesburg; Jim Glidden of Oquawka; Suzette Griffin of Davenport and many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren lovingly expected; Siblings and spouses: Bill & Eileen Leonard of Moline; Thomas Leonard of Springfield, OH; David Leonard of Coyne Center; Michael & Linda Leonard of Matherville; Betty Nerhus of Lost Nation, IA: Sandra Ulrich of Davenport; Pat & Tom Hagloch of Aledo; Linda & David Van Loon of Buffalo Prairie and Robert Leonard of Matherville. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife and brothers, Gerald and Jim Leonard.