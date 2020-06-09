Mt. Carmel, Ill.— Wabash Valley College is seeking applicants for the Charles S. Tate scholarship. The scholarship is awarded by the Wabash Valley College Foundation to a student studying Elementary Education.

The Charles S. Tate Scholarship has been made possible through the generous donation of Dana M. Tate. Charles S. Tate was a longtime supporter of WVC and a Director and President of the WVC Foundation.

The $2000 scholarship is awarded by the WVC Foundation. $1,000 per semester is given to the student for their junior year of university studying Elementary Education.

The major criteria of the scholarship are the student must have graduated from Mt. Carmel High School; the student must be a spring graduating sophomore in a pre-baccalaureate program at WVC; and the student must be in good standing academically with a 3.0 GPA or better.

If the recipient of this scholarship should for some reason be unable to attend college for the academic year in which the award was granted, then the award will automatically go to the first runner up. The application can be found on WVC’s website, www.iecc.edu/wvc.

On WVC’s website, click on the Scholarship Listing and Forms link under the Financial Aid header on the left-hand side. Once you’re on the Scholarships at WVC page, the application is listed under Transfer Students; the application is listed as “Tate.” Clicking this will download the application and requirement information.

Don’t miss your opportunity to earn this scholarship; Apply today! The scholarship’s deadline is Friday, June 19, at 3:00 p.m. Send all completed applications to the following:

WVC Foundation Scholarship Committee

c/o Jane Owen, Financial Aid Coordinator

Wabash Valley College

2200 College Drive

Mt. Carmel, IL 62863