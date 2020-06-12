Alexander Jacob Buerster
Clay County Soil & Water $500.00
Pauline Parker Memorial Scholarship at Lincoln Trail College $1500.00
Shelby Lynn CailteuxOlney Central College Foundation $1500.00
Neva Staley Scholarship $1000.00
Clay County Farm Bureau Scholarship $1000.00
Clay City Civics $500.00
Malorie Ellen Craig
Pam Huff Memorial $500.00
Clay City Civics $500.00
Clay City Education Association $250.00
American Legion Award (medal & certificate)
Ethan Galen Pittman
Wabash Valley College/Lucille Batson $500.00
American Legion Award (medal & certificate)
Joslyn Kaye Zuber
Olney Central College Foundation $1500.00
Neva Staley Scholarship $1000.00
Red Ausbrook Scholarship $500.00
Janet G. Hall Scholarship $7000.00
Flora Academic Foundation Scholarship $500.00