Friday

Jun 12, 2020 at 11:29 AM


Alexander Jacob Buerster


Clay County Soil & Water $500.00


Pauline Parker Memorial Scholarship at Lincoln Trail College $1500.00


Shelby Lynn CailteuxOlney Central College Foundation $1500.00


Neva Staley Scholarship $1000.00


Clay County Farm Bureau Scholarship $1000.00


Clay City Civics $500.00


Malorie Ellen Craig


Pam Huff Memorial $500.00


Clay City Civics $500.00


Clay City Education Association $250.00


American Legion Award (medal & certificate)


Ethan Galen Pittman


Wabash Valley College/Lucille Batson $500.00


American Legion Award (medal & certificate)


Joslyn Kaye Zuber


Olney Central College Foundation $1500.00


Neva Staley Scholarship $1000.00


Red Ausbrook Scholarship $500.00


Janet G. Hall Scholarship $7000.00


Flora Academic Foundation Scholarship $500.00