In light of the current guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic· regarding public gatherings and in reliance upon the Governor's waiver suspending the "in person" requirement of the Open Meetings Act pursuant to the Governor's executive orders, the public will be allowed to participate in the council meeting by telephone only, including the right to speak during the Public Comments portion of the meeting. Public Comments will be accepted bye-mail prior to the meeting (bburgess@florail.us) and will be read aloud during the Public Comments portion.

Those attending by telephone are reminded to mute their phone except when speaking during the meeting. The telephone number and the access code for the City Council meeting is:

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

INVOCATION

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Teleconference: 618-844-3339

Participant Code: 949378#

OPENING CEREMONIES

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVE AGENDA FOR THE JUNE 15,2020 FLORA CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

CONSENT AGENDA

• APPROVE MINUTES OF THE FLORA CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING OF JUNE 1, 2020

• APPROVE MINUTES OF PUBLIC HEARING OF JUNE 4, 2020

• APPROVE MINUTES OF THE FLORA CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING OF JUNE 4, 2020

• APPROVE SCHEDULE OF BILLS FOR PERIOD ENDING JUNE 11, 2020

• APPROVE TREASURER'S REPORT FOR MAY 2020

• ACCEPT POLICE ACTIVITY REPORT FOR MAY 2020

• ACCEPT BUILDING AND ZONING REPORT FOR MAY 2020

REGULAR BUSINESS

Mayor Mike Stanford

1) Reappoint Maralee Johnson, Robbin Dickey and Joe McCoy to the Flora Public Library

Board (three year term to expire May 2023)

2) Reappoint Darrin Hout to the Flora Airport Authority Board (five year term to expire

June 28, 2025)

June 15, 2020

Commissioner Rick Slaughter

1) ORDINANCE NO. 20-3116, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 3, CHAPTER 8,

SECTIONS 3(F), 5(A) and (B) and 9(B) - Peddlers, Transient Merchants, Itinerant

Vendors, Solicitors and Canvassers

2) ORDINANCE NO. 20-3117, AN ORDINANCE APPROVING AND ESTABLISHING TITLE 3,

CHAPTER 16, MOBILE FOOD AND BEVERAGE VENDORS

Commissioner Mike Genthe

1) Approve Payment to Reliable Professional Maintenance, Inc. in the amount of

$11,901.87 for repairs for Dump Truck #17 (Street Dept.)

Commissioner Phil Wiley

Commissioner Linda Spicer

City Attorney Bob Coble

1) ORDINANCE NO. 20-3118, AN ORDINANCE APPROVING A COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

ASSISTANCE PROGRAM LOAN TO DR. KATIE J. BURMEISTER, DC

2) ORDINANCE NO. 20-3119, AN ORDINANCE APPROVING A LEASE AGREEMENT WITH

CHAD A. LEWIS, TERESA A. LEWIS AND LEWIS FARMS LTD PARTNERSHIP (Sludge)

City Clerk Becky Burgess

City Treasurer Jeremy Henderson

CLOSED SESSION

5 ILes 120/2(c)(1) The apPOintment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity.

5 ILeS 120/2(c)(2) Collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees.

5 ILeS 120/2(c)(3) The selection of a person to fill a public office, as defined in this Act, including a vacancy in a public office, when the public body is given power to appoint under law or ordinance, or the discipline, performance or removal of the occupant of a public office, when the public body is given power to remove the occupant under law or ordinance. .

5 ILeS 120/2(c)(5) The purchase or lease of real property for the use of the public body, including meetings held for the purpose of discussing whether a particular parcel should be acquired.

5 ILeS 120/2(c)(6) The setting of a price for sale or lease of property owned by the public body.

5 ILeS 120/2(c)(11) Litigation, when an action against, affecting or on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or when the public body finds that an action is probable or imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed meeting.

OPEN SESSION

Any Action Required from Closed Session

ADJOURN

May 2020

ACCIDENTS - 4

CRIMINAL ARRESTS - 7

DRUG ARRESTS - 0

DUIARRESTS - 0

LOCAL ORDINANCE ARRESTS - 5

TRAFFIC ARRESTS - 2

WARRANT ARRESTS - 0

WARNING TICKETS - 9

ALARMS - 18

CALLS FOR SERVICE - 1184

JUVENILE CONTACTS - 6

MILES DRIVEN - 7653

INVESTIGATIONS - 43

911 CALLS - 272

VERBAL WARNINGS - 19