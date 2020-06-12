WYOMING – Anna Bell “Annie” Updyke, 97, of Wyoming, passed away at 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist Hospital in Peoria.

Annie was born on July 22, 1922 in Jubilee Township, the daughter of Dell and Reva “Joyce” (Sutton) Harvey. She married George E. Updyke on September 9, 1943 in Peoria; he preceded her in death on April 17, 2002 in Peoria.

Surviving are three daughters, Sandra Browning of Wyoming, Cheryl (Richard) Winter of Dunlap, and Patti (Ross) Streitmatter of Wyoming; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers; one sister; and one grandson.

Annie worked as a supervisor at the former Breeze-Illinois Inc. in Wyoming for over 20 years, retiring in 1982. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed playing Euchre, gardening, canning, sewing, and baking delicious pies. She was a member of the Wyoming American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.

A private family funeral will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Rev. Rebecca Klemm will officiate. A vehicle visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Staff will be onsite to direct and assist as you greet the family from your car. Burial will be in Wyoming Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming American Legion Women’s Auxiliary or the Wyoming United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for Annie’s family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.