SPRINGFIELD—The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) has extended the deadline for accepting nominations for the 2020 Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame Awards. These awards recognize adults, 65 years of age and older, and highlight the meaningful contributions they have made in Illinois.

“We all know an older family member, friend or neighbor who has made a significant impact in their community,” said Paula Basta, Director of IDoA. “Now, more than ever, I encourage everyone to take some time to nominate those special individuals who should be recognized for their notable service. Please help us honor those who embody the spirit of respecting yesterday, supporting today, and planning for tomorrow.”

Award nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

• Community Service: awarded to Illinois senior citizens that have shown support for the general public and community-based programs in their area or at large. • Education: awarded to Illinois senior citizens that have shown a dedication to instruction and the world of academia. • Labor Force: awarded to Illinois senior citizens that have a record of accomplishment in their employment or professional career. • Performance / Graphic Arts: awarded to Illinois senior citizens that have a commitment to health and the promotion of well-being or a record of accomplishment in artistic expression.

The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame was created by the Illinois General Assembly in 1994 to honor Illinois residents ages 65 and older for their personal achievements in four separate categories. Since then, 121 people have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The deadline for nominations is now Monday, Aug. 31. Eligibility is based on the nominee's past and present accomplishments. The candidate must be a current Illinois citizen, or a former Illinois citizen for most of their life. Posthumous nominees will also be considered.

Nominations forms can be filled out online or by calling the Senior HelpLine at (800) 252-8966.

For more information on how to nominate someone, please visit our website www.illinois/gov/aging, or contact Purnell Borders, Purnell.Bordersill@Illinois.gov.