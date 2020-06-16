For a couple of years, Kewanee has gone without a taxi service.

But last week, Amanda Bond and Pat Hines launched Heartland Transportation Services.

As of now, they have one vehicle, a late-model SUV with three rows of seating and plenty of room for groceries, child seats and other things people might want to bring along. If the need arises, they said, they’ll add a second vehicle.

Bond said she got the idea to start a taxi service when she worked for OSF in patient access. She said she often saw people waiting for a long time for rides home from the hospital, and realized that there is a need in the community for taxis.

“That’s kind of what gave me the idea,” she said.

Mark Mikenas, executive director of the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce, agrees that the need is there. He said he often receives calls from residents asking if a taxi is available in the city.

Pricing for the service is:

In-town one way, $5.

Out of town one way, $5 plus 35 cents per mile up to 15 miles, or 45 cents per mile of trips up to 30 miles, due to the additional time required.

For trips of 30 miles or more, riders are asked to call at least 48 hours in advance to ensure availability.

Hometown Transportation Services accepts cash, PayPal. Venmo and CashApp. Payment is due prior to the trip.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, passengers are asked to bring face coverings.

To contact Hometown Transportation Services, phone 309-883-6382, or message them on Facebook.