The Peoria Civic Center has hosted the championship for the past 25 years.

PEORIA-The Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (PACVB) is disheartened to announce the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) has not awarded the bid to host the boys or the girls basketball state finals through 2023 to Peoria.

Peoria has hosted the Boys Basketball State Finals tournament for the past 24 years. The much

anticipated 25th Anniversary year that was to be held in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“While we are ultimately disappointed that the IHSA Board has chosen to move the boys from Peoria, we ultimately thank them for the opportunity to have hosted 25 storied years in Peoria and to write incredible chapters in the IHSA history books,” said J.D. Dalfonso, President/CEO of the PACVB. “The tournament experience that we have been able to provide in Peoria for more than two decades comes

from this community’s incredible pride and passion to build and execute a nationally acclaimed state basketball tournament.”

The Boys Basketball State Finals will now be held at the State Farm Center in Champaign Urbana and the Girls Basketball State Finals will continue to be held at Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal for the next three years.

“We are very proud to have had the opportunity to host the tournament for the past 25 years,”

said Jim Ardis, Mayor of Peoria. “Many changes have taken place over that quarter-century and

we wish the IHSA the best in this decision. We look forward to continuing and growing our other

existing IHSA relationships.”

“It’s difficult to express how grateful we are to the city of Peoria, the Civic Center, the surrounding communities, and the army of volunteers who have so vigorously supported the state tournament for a quarter of a century in Peoria,” said Craig Anderson, IHSA Executive Director, in a release put out by the IHSA earlier today. “We understand there may be some initial disappointment, but ultimately, we hope they are as proud as we are for overseeing one of the most decorated eras in IHSA basketball with class, grace, and innovation. We love Peoria and look forward to the numerous IHSA events we will continue to conduct there.”

The Boys Basketball State Finals originally came to Peoria during the 1995-1996 season and has been held in the Peoria Civic Center each year. The Girls Basketball State Finals has been held in Redbird Arena in Normal since 1992. The PACVB and the Peoria IHSA March Madness Steering Committee are planning to bid on the event again in three years to bring the Boys and Girls Basketball State Finals back to Peoria.