Kewanee High School conducts a general mental health assessment at the start of a school year, counselor Katrina Wager says.

While it is a standard practice, the survey may help identify students who have returned from the coronavirus lockdown grappling with social or emotional challenges, she says.

“We do it anyway, see where all the students are,” says Wager, who conducts the survey using a Google program that students can access over their fifth-hour period. It takes three or five minutes to complete. “We look at the results and go from there.”

The concern for mental well-being among students, but especially those involved in extracurricular activities and athletics, was the subject of a survey conducted in May and June by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Tim McGuine and was subject of a story that appeared in the Star Courier on June 1. Preliminary results of that survey of high school-aged students whose activities were canceled by lockdown were self-reporting higher levels of anxiety and depression.

Wager, who is in her second year at the high school, has seen the effects of the lockdown in the communications with students already on her caseload. “It’s affecting everything, from their daily schedule to how long they are up,” she says. “Kids email me at 4 in the morning since we’ve been out.”

The concerns of students are genuine, Wager says, but come from varied experiences. “How are they dealing with adults? How are they interacting with their peers? Some may just have a hard time because they’ve been at home. There will be separation issues. Safety concerns.”

Economic conditions could also be a factor, as adult responsibilities are thrust upon teens.

“We may have kids that are now the breadwinners,” Wager says. Maybe they got a prattle job at McDonald’s because their parents got laid off. Or the kids are in the role of the parent: they are at home and with younger kids because the parents are essential workers.”

In that case, the older sibling has been the one responsible, making sure the other children do their homework in a remote learning situation.

Wager says the counselors try — through a partnership with the regional office of education — assisting students who drop out because of these added responsibilities so long as they enroll in the GED program.

Wager also says the student service support team, which includes another counselor, two social workers and an academic counselor, receive assistance from others at the school. Teachers will call and make referrals while students are good at stopping in on their own.

She says the community at large is also a boon. “Parents will call or come in,” she said. “It’s good working with them, that they feel comfortable coming to us. I’ve had people in the community leave a message to check on someone. Our town is unique; there are people that are looking out for the kids.”