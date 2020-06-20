A late-night fire call came just in time as Kewanee firefighters were able to prevent a house at 608 Stokes Street from completely going up in flames.

Firefighters were called out just after midnight Friday following the report of a garage fire.

When they arrived, the entire neighborhood was lit up by the glow of the fire as the garage was fully engulfed and emitting a large plume of smoke over downtown Kewanee. It collapsed as fire trucks arrived.

Also catching fire was a pull-behind recreational trailer, with flames from it crawling to the house and moving up the side toward the roof. Residents in the house escaped injury and flames on the house were put it before it caused any substantial structural damage.

"The residents self-extricated and even got the dogs out," said KFD Chief Kevin Shook.

Shook said the garage and trailer are considered total losses, while the house sustained some smoke and water damage, but is salvageable and structurally sound.

He said the department’s fire investigator would be investigating the cause of the Friday fire, which is suspected to have started in the garage. Firefighters were on the scene well past 3 a.m.