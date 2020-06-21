AMES, Iowa (June 18, 2020)- More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.

Students listed below are from thisarea.

Aledo, IL

Cody Ray Jackson, 4, Finance

Brandi Diane Welch, 4, Animal Science

Alpha, IL

Michael Wayne Welch, 4, Veterinary Medicine

Matherville, IL

Halie Jackson, 4, Agronomy

New Windsor, IL

Emma Carter Molburg, 4, Agronomy

Colton P. Streeter, 4, Civil Engineering

Seaton, IL

Dalton Jacob Line, 4, Animal Science

Sherrard, IL

Vanessa Elizabeth Davison, 3, Animal Science

Viola, IL

Cordell Robert Lenz, 4, Construction Engineering