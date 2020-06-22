MACOMB – While teams, coaching staffs and programs across the country are back on their respective campus getting to work, members of the Western Illinois football team have yet to arrive in Macomb.

And while that is a bummer for WIU coach Jared Elliott, the coach is taking things in stride as he awaits the green light that brings players back to town and allows for the Leathernecks to move forward in their preparation for the upcoming season.

And what he has seen and heard from the players has the coach excited for his team’s return.

"That’s what has been so fun to me, there’s been a tremendous communication and connection among this team even though they are scattered all over the country," the coach said. "I have not seen a bunch of guys isolated on their own, guys are engaged, really good communication between not just staff and players, but players and players.

"You’re seeing a lot of guys who are taking ownership, they understand the importance of this time of year. Yes, we’re not together but you’re building the foundation of your season right now. I really have been encouraged, we’ve had a lot of players encouraging each other, we’ve seen a lot of players hold each other accountable, they’ve been detailed tracking their work so I think our guys understand the season will be on us soon so the work they’re doing on their own, they’re going to see the benefits of it. I feel good that they’re working the right way."

Seeing other teams start the year has been tough, but Elliott knows the wait will be worth it for the team.

"It is difficult because I think because all of us, not just staff but players have a desire to get back to work, back on campus, do what you love to do, be part of this team but the biggest thing is our guys want to be around each other," he said. "It’s almost that moment, you take it for granted until it’s taken away from you and realize how important the bonds are and the routine is. There’s been a lot of good perspective on reality and how fortunate we are to be part of something bigger than us as individuals."

Elliott also admits he has been in contact with coaches who have started the summer program, are close to starting or are still in a holding pattern.

The camaraderie between coaches has helped, as they have shared what they hope to do once play can begin.

"As coaches, we all talk, we have more time so I’ve talked to a lot of guys, in conference, out of conference, you’re catching up but also curious to see what other conferences and institutions are doing in this situation," he said. "There’s not a uniform policy so it’s interesting to see what everyone’s approach is. It’s been interesting, no question everyone is doing that, the flip side is, you can only control so much, whenever you can get your guys back, you take advantage of it and do your work.

"That’s been our message, when it’s our time to go, we’re going to hit the ground running and we’re going to enjoy. It brings perspective on how important our time together is."