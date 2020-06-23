The Holt Family, including Marilyn Holt, Kara, Holt, and Taegan Garner and Tyra, Brandon, Savannah, Owen and Prairie Cycholl, is pleased to announce the recipient for the inaugural Holt Scholarship in honor of Merl Holt. The worthy recipient is Daniel Lewis of Flora High School.

Daniel Lewis is an extraordinary young man. He was involved with 4H, FFA, servicing as Vice President, Science Club, FCCLA, Spanish Club, Student Council, Member of the National Honor Society and Football. His community service hours include helping with Appleknocker, 4H events, running chains at the youth football games and helping at Smith Mill. His future plans include attending Lake Land College in Mattoon and majoring in agriculture. He then plans to transfer to the University of Illinois to continue his education.

Daniel Lewis embody the qualities Merl Holt lived his life by: honesty, integrity, hard work and humor. College made a difference for Merl and we hope this scholarship can make a difference for this fine young man.