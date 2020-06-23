WALLACE, NORTH CAROLINA-Former Canton Police Chief Robert "Bob" W. Molleck, 90, passed away Friday at his residence in Wallace, North Carolina.

Bob, who was a 36 year police veteran, served as Canton’s chief of police from 1981 to 1991. Previous to coming to Canton, Bob worked for 25 ½ years for Peoria PD, retiring as a Police Captain and commander of the Peoria PD’s patrol division.

"He was a really good chief and a good man. He was always very involved in our community while he served and after. He stressed accountability and leadership," said retired Canton Police Chief Mike Elam. "He worked with (former) Mayor (Don) Edwards to train and promote from within the ranks which helped allow me to become chief."

Upon his retirement from the Canton Police Department, Bob continued to serve Canton as a city council member from 1991 until 2004.

"Bob was always a good friend to Canton. Not just when he was serving as the chief of police but also when he was a member of the city council," said Canton Mayor Kent McDowell. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time of sorrow."

In recent years, Bob and his wife, Sam, spent much of their time at their residence in Wallace, North Carolina. It was there just over a week ago, that Bob celebrated his 90th birthday and was honored by the Wallace Police Department for his service. He was presented with challenge coins from Wallace PD and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. Bob, who was a graduate of the 92nd session of the FBI National Academy in 1973, was also presented with an FBINA pin.

Earlier this month, Bob appeared on Blue Line Radio, a Wilmington, NC-based radio talk show that focused on reporting crime and crime-related issues. He spoke about his time as an active law enforcement officer.

"He was as good as they come. He cared deeply for people and he was a very religious man. He spent a lot of time with people solving problems. Even if the problems seemed small, they weren’t small to him," said former Canton Mayor Don Edwards.

Arrangements are pending from Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wallace, NC.