MACOMB — The library will begin offering curbside pickup of materials starting on July 1.

Dennis Danowski, Library Director, announced on June 23 that bookworms will have to wait until Governor J.B. Pritzker declares phase five of the Restore Illinois initiative before setting foot in the Macomb Public Library. However, the library will make materials available via curbside pickup beginning July 1.

Although the library will be closed to the public, residents with a Macomb Public Library card will be able to call the library and reserve up to five materials including books, audiobooks, music, and DVDs. Library staff will be available to help with selections, or visitors may use the library’s online catalog at www.macomb.lib.il.us.

After having bagged the requested materials, library staff will contact visitors to schedule a reservation time for the materials to be picked up. Upon arriving at the reserved time, visitors can wait at the curbside sign at the front door of the library. Staff will then place the reserved materials either on the hood of the car or on the sidewalk for contactless delivery. Staff ask that visitors do not leave their vehicle or pick up the materials until the staff are back in the building.

As before, the checkout time for materials will be two weeks. This time can be extended by contacting library staff if another hold is not placed on the item.

Materials can be returned via the Jefferson St. book drop, in which materials will be collected throughout the day and quarantined for three days. The materials will remain on the visitor’s account until the quarantine is completed. Library staff ask that visitors do not return materials at the front door.

In addition, visitors will be able to place holds on materials via the online catalog within the next few days. Interlibrary loans will be unavailable for the time being.

The library will be open for curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and abbreviated Saturday hours will be announced soon.

The library can be reached at (309) 833-2714 or by email at library@macomb.com. It is located at 235 S. Lafayette St. in Macomb.

