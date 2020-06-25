MACOMB — Spoon River College (SRC) President Curt Oldfield said during the monthly board meeting that the institution is prepared to provide a safe learning environment this fall.

SRC plans to introduce more online courses, as well as a hybrid setting that would include a combination of face-to-face and online instruction, according to Oldfield. The approach is part of a now-common effort to reduce the number of individuals in a classroom or on campus at one particular time.

Both fall and spring athletics will likely only experience minor scheduling adjustments but fan attendance and participation will be extremely limited. Oldfield said that the state of Illinois’s guidelines only allow for a maximum of 50 spectators at sporting events.

Oldfield spoke about SRC’s commitment to maintain a safe and inclusive atmosphere in the midst of the nationwide calls to end discrimination, racism, and police brutality. Anti-racism workshops are in development for faculty, staff and students, according to Oldfield, who said that the workshops are necessary to promote diversity.

Other Actions

The SRC BOT approved four separate contracts for the next fiscal year. They appointed Froehling, Weber, and Schell for their college attorneys, and Davis and Campbell for their legal consulting.

They also hired Wright Specialty of Unland Insurance & Benefits for property to handle property, auto, general liability, cyber, and school board legal liability insurance for the Macomb campus, as well as Accident Fund of Unland Insurance & Benefits for Worker’s Compensation Insurance. All four contracts will run from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

The BOT approved a purchase order for lifecycle computer equipment, which will include monitors and printers. Funds for the purchase are available from Fiscal Year 2021 lifecycle funds and the purchase cannot exceed $150,000. Many employees will be using multiple monitors in their office in order to maximize efficiency.

Elsewhere, the SRC BOT voted unanimously to issue 3.5 percent salary increases for the college’s professional support staff, administrators, and the contract for Vice President Brett Stoller, whose contract runs through June 30, 2022.

