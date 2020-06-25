Dear C-WC #5 Staff and Community:

I hope this message finds you and your families safe and well. Yesterday, the Illinois State Board of Education released guidance for schools on the 2020-21 School year.

This 60-page document has been much anticipated and will go a long way toward answering critical questions all of us share about what the 2020-21 school year will look like in terms of in-person learning, scheduling, transportation, wearing masks, social distancing and other measures intended to keep everyone safe and healthy, while also re-engaging students in the learning process.

Right now, we don't have all the answers to those questions as this document was released to the school districts at the same time it was released to the public. Therefore, we kindly ask for your patience as our staff thoroughly reviews this detailed guidance and implements the suggestions into our district's own transition plan.

We are keenly aware of the urgent need to communicate to families about what to expect next school year and anticipate releasing our own transition plan in the near future.

Our district's administrative team has been meeting regularly to discuss various options. We will now develop a transition team that will review the guidance document. I'm confident our district can put forth a plan that prioritizes the health and safety of our students while maintaining a dynamic learning environment.

Thank you again for your patience, understanding, and flexibility as our entire district navigated a situation together that none of us could have imagined.

We will continue to update you as decisions are made. In the meantime, stay safe and enjoy your summer.

Sincerely,

Brad Lee

C-WC #5 Superintendent