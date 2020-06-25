McDONOUGH COUNTY — West Prairie CUSD 103 has formed a planning committee to help guide the district into helping the district decide how to reopen the schools in August.

"West Prairie has looked at many schedules to support students and families in the event the student body must return to a remote learning environment quickly," said West Prairie Superintendent Carol Kilver via email. "Each of these schedules has strengths and challenges. The complex nature of learning and family dynamics will challenge the district to come up with the perfect, one size fits all schedule."

The planning committee will use the guidelines from the Illinois Board of Education, Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to help them plan for the upcoming school year. In addition, the planning committee will get input from West Prairie staff, parents and students to help them decide which plan works best for West Prairie families and staff.

Kilver said that during the closure West Prairie sent weekend surveys to parents every Saturday to get their input about what worked for their students. She said the data and feedback from the parents were sent to the principals on Monday mornings they could incorporate the needs of West Prairie students into the plans.

"As we move towards August 2020, parents can anticipate a Needs Assessment survey to help ensure their concerns and needs are met as their child re-renters the school environment," Kilver said.

In addition to the parents’ survey, the superintendent said that the district also got feedback from both West Prairie administrators and teachers. She said that 70 percent of West Prairie teachers reported that their workload increased during the remote learning experience. Kilver said that West Prairie teachers joined social media groups to share experiences and get tips from other teachers to improve their teaching skills during remote learning.

"While teachers expressed a feeling of helplessness during the remote learning window, many shared experiences laced with resiliency and grit," Kilver said. "The art and science of teaching embraced creativity and curiosity during this time period. Teachers flipped classrooms, created choice boards and promoted innovation. The relevance of learning often embraced the student's environment at home."

While remote learning provided teachers different creative ways to teach their students, it did not work for all aspects of education. Kilver said that the grading and assessment during the remote learning period proposed challenges for students, parents and staff. She said that because of the challenges that remote learning caused, the Illinois State Board of Education released guidelines on Tuesday that schools return to traditional grading which would provide greater education security for students and their parents.

In addition to the planning committee, Kilver said that district administrators and directors had daily webinars and information sessions to prepare for extensive remote learning. She said that the school district will use the five emergency remote learning days to refine the current remote learning plan to make remote learning work better for West Prairie families.

