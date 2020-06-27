PEORIA — Though Bradley University will begin the 2020 fall semester on time Aug. 26, many things will be different in the time of COVID-19, beginning with the fact that fall break has been canceled.

Bradley students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving, but will instead attend classes virtually through the end of the semester, according to a post on BU’s website from Stephen Standifird, BU president.

In addition, all nonessential travel has been put on hold for staff, and both employees and students are being asked to avoid personal travel outside of the region.

Classes will be offered both in-person and online, and housing options have changed to allow students more opportunities to distance themselves from others. Students and staff will be required to wear masks in classrooms and common areas.

The university is also creating a plan to test for COVID-19.

"We plan to practice antigen surveillance COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff who’ll be physically on campus in the fall. Surveillance testing will be conducted at no expense through Health Services each week, from Aug. 24-Nov. 20 ... Each student, faculty and staff member will receive health and safety expectations and guidelines prior to beginning the fall semester and will be expected to follow those guidelines throughout the term. Testing is one of the expectations," said Sandifird.

Students who exhibit symptoms or have been exposed to a known case of COVID-19 will also be tested, and quarantine spaces have been identified to remove those students from the student population. The university is also working to develop a strategy for tracing the contacts of students who test positive for the virus.