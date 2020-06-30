Creative ingenuity was demonstrated by the Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild, Sunday June 28th, in Flora Illinois. As their scheduled July show was postponed due to Covid-l9 concerns, they had seen some other outdoor displays but felt weather might be a concern such as theirs was on Sunday, with spots of rain. Valberts Feed and Farm Supply that was established in 1911, graciously volunteered their drive through capability,for the guild to adapt and offer a drive-through display that was a tremendous success. The unique display had nearly 350 plus participants coming out at just midpoint, with a steady stream of viewers.

The quilt guild was established just in 20l8 and draws from not just Clay County, but also quilters from Richland, Wayne, Effingham and Marion Counties with 80 members. They focus on stimulating an interest in quilt making, and a wealth of community projects. The group has five counties they make quilts for foster care children, they also make cancer patients speciality quilts, and make pillow cases for children who are in children’s homes , as well as, for Alzheimer’s patients fidget quilts. Beth Cooper, spokesperson for the guild shared that the quilts featured at the show were selected for the outdoor setting and could be easily cared for, with more of the detailed work to be featured in their upcoming show this fall in October 9th and 10th at the Floyd Henson Junior High School in Flora.

Cookies and water were given to the show's participants, and for the animal lovers, even doggie treats were on hand for the dogs who came to view the show. For those who might be interested in learning more about the quilt making hobby, they are welcome to find out more by attending a meeting, they are held at the First Christian Church at Flora the second Monday of each month.