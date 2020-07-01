Newton (June 26, 2020) – During the Peoples State Bank Annual Stockholder Meeting, Karla Koebele was promoted from Credit Analyst to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In this capacity, she will assist the President with the financial operations of the bank’s nine locations across five counties within Illinois. Her duties will include managing financial forecasting and budgets, financial reporting, and overseeing tax management and preparation.

Karla joined Peoples State Bank in May of 2014 as a credit analyst, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience in public and private accounting. Since that time, the Credit Analysis Department has grown to include two employees in Newton, and another at the Lawrenceville location.

"We are so fortunate to have Karla in our organization and she is well deserving of this promotion," said Stacy Moore, President of Peoples State Bank. "In her six years with the bank, she has quickly become a vital member of our management team. Her CPA background and analytical skills have been invaluable to us, and I have no doubt that she will continue to have a positive influence on the bank’s success for many years to come."

Karla and her husband, Ron, reside in rural Jasper County. They have two children in college and another who attends Newton Community High School. Karla’s contributions extend beyond Peoples State Bank, with past involvement as with the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation as the Chairwoman of the Jasper County Community Foundation Advisory Board and as a Steering Committee member of 100 Women Who Care. Karla is actively involved with her church and various NCHS activities.