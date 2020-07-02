FARMINGTON-The Fulton County Farm Bureau Morning Moment comes from FCFB Director and Board Treasurer Bob Vohland, Farmington with a reminder farmers don’t get weekends off.

"Dinnertime for the feeder calves! We feed out a few calves for freezer beef for our own family . They are fed our own ground corn mixed with a protein supplement every day.

They also have hay available to them at all times. Filling the water trough is another part of our feeding chores. Most of these calves will be ready for market in September."

Not only do farmers work the weekends, they also work holidays hats off to them and others working on this Fourth of July weekend!