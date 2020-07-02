It’s funny how things evolve. Well, there might be a different word I’m looking for, but I don’t know what it is right now. Something happens in your youth; you never forget and then it comes back again. That something is very similar but now you are an adult, some 50 years down the road.

I believe I have told you the story before. Let me refresh. My grandfather would tell me stories about the groundhog that lived on the small hillside behind their house. Now, my grandfather was paralyzed from the waist down after a car fell on him while working as a mechanic. He was bedridden of course so the only time he would ever see that groundhog was when it came up near the house and by a window where his bed was. The groundhog, he said, would come up by the house from time to time but probably lived on the hillside behind the house.

Needless to say, that at that early age I was already bitten by the nature bug so all I ever wanted to do was see that dang groundhog. After all, I had never seen one before and really didn’t even know what I was looking for anyway. So, upon visiting my grandparents the first thing I would do was to head right to the back-kitchen window to see that groundhog. I was so excited thinking that I was going to see a groundhog. It was wild and free. It was the first idea of nature for me. But I never did see it. Never did.

Since that time, I have seen hundreds of groundhogs. Still an exciting creature but the novelty had worn out many years ago. That is until now. Something changed. My youth recaptured once again.

We have had groundhogs now at our house for several years. Usually we see one or two adults which hang around most of the summer. This year that changed. We started out seeing a female and then we had a baby. At first, we had only seen that one baby and I believe I told you about that. Then one day we spot another baby and then another, three babies in all.

The babies have grown and are nearly the size of an adult now. They hang in the yard most of the day, the four of them, mostly just eating, typical groundhog stuff.

Now I go back to my youth and my grandparents’ house. Why? I now find myself always peering out our kitchen window so see what the groundhogs are up to. If I am gone for awhile and come home the first thing I do is look out that window to see those dang groundhogs. Its funny how live turns like that.

One day I remarked how we never see the baby groundhogs playing together, like bear cubs or even fox kits. All they do is eat. When is play time? One day it finally happened.

It wasn’t spectacular in any way and it didn’t last long but they played. I needed a photo. I did a sneak out the front door and around the side of the house. They quickly spotted me and dove into their burrow. This gave me time to get in the backyard and set up behind an Oak tree to wait. It could be a short wait and then it could be a long wait, it was up to the groundhogs.

It only took about 10 minutes when one of the babies popped its head out of the burrow. It was still undecided about what it wanted to do so It didn’t move far, never coming fully out of the entrance. Then I noticed one of the other babies moving out of a patch of Burdock. It was completely unaware that I was even there and began walking in my direction. I took a few quick photos, but my movement caught its attention. The little nose went in the air as the groundhog attempted to sniff out this disturbance. I took a few more photos. The groundhog then had enough and shot right back into the Burdock.

The photo session was over. It would be to long to wait now. I wouldn’t get any shots of them playing.

But you see how funny life is. I have recaptured something nearly similar. A groundhog, a small hillside, the kitchen window. While I never did see the groundhog back then, I have somehow been rewarded with a scene of my youth, now with a fitting end.

Is there something more powerful happening here, I don’t know. But its things like this that we all need. All this may seem trivial to someone else and it probably is, after all it is nothing more than a groundhog, but in my heart it has meaning. The exact meaning unclear, but I believe there is something more powerful here, my heart tells me so.

***Our Illinois bear has made it to Missouri. It was a long journey for sure, but I think it might have found a home.