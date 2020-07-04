WEST PEORIA — Like many West Peorians, Melissa Howe was crestfallen at the coronavirus-triggered cancellation of the annual Fourth of July Parade.

"It’s a tradition," Howe said. "I can’t believe it wouldn’t happen this year."

But nonetheless Saturday, she stood along the parade route and watched a substitute procession. It wasn’t anywhere near the length of the usual event — called it parade lite — but she appreciated the effort by Illinois Valley Antique Automobile Club.

"I think they’re amazing," Howe said.

Greg Neal, the club’s president, said the group — a parade participant for many years — planned to appear at a car show in East Peoria Saturday morning. So, a few days ago, members has a thought: afterward, why not make a detour though West Peoria, along the usual parade route?

"When they canceled the parade, we almost felt obligated to do something for those people," Neal said. "It’s the best parade around."

Social media offered last-minute publicity about the procession, which was to end with a cookout at The Owl’s Nest, 2128 W. Callender Ave. Still, Neal didn’t expect a huge turnout, certainly not to the extent of creating any health concerns.

"A procession through town isn’t going to violate any laws or anything," he said shortly before the event.

Indeed, just a smattering of folks watched the 20-vehicle procession. But as club members smiled and waived, observers offered hearty applause.

Grinning in appreciation, Howe chirped, "It’s great!"