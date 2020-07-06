CUBA- Charles M. Smith, 80, Cuba passed away at 9:50 a.m. Thursday July 2, 2020 at the Clayberg Nursing Home in Cuba.

He was born Feb. 29, 1940 in Wooster, Ohio; the son of Viola Harmon. He married Helen M. Bartlett June 12, 1971 in Canton. She survives along with four daughters, Sarah (Larry) Cook, LaFayette, Anna Marie (Ravfe) Allard, Fiatt, Diane (George) Gillham, Fiatt and Carolyn Pugh, Mayer, Arizona; one adopted son, Saha Smith, Columbia; two brothers, Steve Smith, Ohio and Paul (Marsha) Smith, Missouri, one sister, Ruth Young, Ohio, two sister-in-laws, Betty Austin, Ohio and Diane Bartlett, Canton, a brother-in-law, Alvin Bartlett also, Canton, 23 grandchildren, 43 great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Charles M. Smith Jr., two daughters, Phyllis Jones and Teresa Gilpin, three grandchildren, five brothers and four sisters.

Charles was a jack of all trades. He was a US Army Veteran. He attended the former Assembly of God Church in Cuba. Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting ginseng and picking berries. Charles loved nature.

Cremation will be accorded. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Cuba is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.