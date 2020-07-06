SPRINGFIELD—The Illinois Beef Association Checkoff Division recently approved two checkoff-funded research projects. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's (UIUC) project is focused on evaluating rotational grazing systems that include strip grazing spring and fall stockpiled pasture to determine the impacts of the proposed grazing management system on producers' bottom line. Iowa State University (ISU) is conducting a study that will evaluate individual feed consumption and individual feed conversion amongst calves being creep fed relative to their dam's Milk EPD to determine if creep feed consumption is influencing Milk EPD.

The research conducted by UIUC will compare rotational grazing with a grazing system utilizing rotational grazing and spring and fall stockpiling of tall fescue at the Dixon Springs Ag Center in southern Illinois on cow performance and economics. The study will evaluate the influence these systems have on lactation, reproduction, grazing days, and feed costs. Results will give producers the ability to make future grazing decisions based on cow performance and economic impact.

"We are investigating a grazing management system that combines rotational grazing with strip grazing stockpiled pastures. We believe this system will increase the number of grazing days and reduce costs of purchased feeds," said Dr. Daniel Shike, associate professor, Department of Animal Sciences at UIUC.

Feed costs account for more than half of the total annual cow costs, and winter feed represents the largest portion of this cost. Extending the grazing season provides an opportunity to reduce stored feed costs which could be of value to cattlemen and women.

"By stockpiling excess spring growth for grazing during the summer slump, we eliminate the need for mechanically harvesting and storing that excess spring growth. When the cows are grazing the spring stockpiled forage the remaining grazing acres are being rested and stockpiled for strip grazing in the fall," Shike said. "This grazing management system offers opportunities for producers wanting to increase grazing days or cow herd size on a fixed amount of land."

The ISU study seeks to determine if Milk EPD has unintentionally been measuring the time a calf spends in a creep feeder or rather than the maternal performance of the dam via milk production. Researchers will observe and track each calf's individual feeding behavior as well as the impact on the fertility and performance of the dam.

"We know there is variation in feed intake among calves with access to creep. We want to better understand the impact this is having on genetics," said Iowa State University's Extension and outreach beef field specialist, Patrick Wall. "Our Smart Feed system allows us the opportunity to see if creep feed is masking the poor milking cow, or if the calf with a heavy milking dam visits the creep feeder less often. This is really the point where genetics for weaning weight and Milk intersect with the environment we put them in."

Results from the study will offer producers insight on the effects of environment, creep feeding, genetics and the influence it has on the cow's performance.

"In the end, we may come up with better ways to calculate Milk EPD or at least better understand the level of influence creep feed has in a genetic evaluation. We know creep feeders are prevalent in the upper Midwest. Anything we can do to help producers select genetics better suited for their environment is a sound investment."

The IBA is a 2,000 member trade association representing every segment of the beef industry in Illinois. The organization strives to serve its members and promote the viability of the beef industry in Illinois, while building demand for beef through education, communication and marketing.