CANTON-Kenneth G. Hamm, 68, Canton passed away at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Graham Hospital in Canton.

He was born June 17, 1952 in Rapid City, S.D. to James and Helen (Hudson) Hamm.

Ken married Linda Speck July 23, 2001 in Estes Park, Colorado. She survives along with one sister Becky (Donnie) Coulter, Canton.

Ken was the owner/operator of K&L Antiques and Collectables in Canton.

Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.