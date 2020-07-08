As Henry County enters Phase 4 of the Illinois governor’s reopening plan, the Henry/Stark County Health Departments says the time for vigilance is not over and is urging residents to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and observe proper handwashing.

"We have heard and seen that people have the misconception that those directives are no longer in place," said Rae Ann Tucker, director of health promotion. "Masks in some places should not be discouraged."

Moreover, Tucker said the health department has begun to receive calls from worried residents who are visiting businesses where the mask policy appears to no longer be enforced.

"What we are hearing is from people saying they are going into places and there are people without masks, and they are being told it’s just a recommendation," Tucker said.

Those complaints are being handed over to the Henry County Office of Emergency Management, Tucker said, which responds by writing letters to the businesses reminding them of the guidelines.

But she said that if residents are uncomfortable with going into certain businesses, it’s up to individuals to decide if they want to shop there any longer.

"You have the choice to just not go there," she said, adding that the health department can educate the public and remind them that masks and social distancing are still a condition under the current phase, but the health department isn’t capable of policing.

"We can tell people these guidelines are still a part of Phase 4, but we can’t be in all places."

Going into June, the number of Henry County COVID-19 cases had remained relatively stable in the 70s range. But in June, the numbers began to climb. On June 12, Henry County Officials announced the first death from COVID-19 in the county. A woman in her 50s died after contracting the virus.

By June 19, the number of cases threatened to tip into the 80s, and by Monday, 99 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded.

Tucker said there is not one incident in June that can be pointed to as the cause of the uptick.

"These are all isolated cases and not in any one certain community," she said. "It’s a litmus that active cases have been caught."

In order to track the spread, the health department utilizes contact tracing. Labs with positive tests report those findings to the health department, which in turn implements protocols designed to locate, if not the source of the spread, other residents who have had contact with an infected person and may require testing

But as Tucker has done from the beginning of the pandemic, she continues to caution people that the number of infected people doesn’t necessarily give a full picture of the extent of the spread.

"Consider it (COVID-19) is in the house next door or around the corner," she said.

The health department remains concerned that Phase 4 could cause a spike in the numbers. That sentiment is shared by Gov. JB Pritzker, who announced the move into the next phase in the press conference on June 25.

While the governor praised Illinois for the efforts that enabled the state to step up to the next stage, he also cautioned residents that the phase wasn’t an excuse not to continue wearing masks or ignore social distancing rules. Pritzker also said he wouldn’t hesitate to move the state back to the more restrictive phase of the reopening plan.

"I’m not afraid to protect the people of Illinois by moving a region back to an earlier phase if we see a surge," the governor said then. "Ours will not be one of the states that takes no action in response to a return to the peak"

Over the holiday weekend, several states – including California – closed beaches to residents. In Texas, after a spike in cases, Gov. Gregg Abbott, for the first time, publicly called for Texans to wear masks. Galveston, Texas, closed its beaches after the number of per capita cases soared past Dallas and Austin numbers. Several counties in Florida closed beaches to holiday traffic.

At the local level, two counties in the Quad City region – Scott and Rock Island – recently saw upticks in confirmed cases, and several restaurants and businesses temporarily shut down. The recent rise in cases has local health officials alarmed, according to a Quad-City Times report.

On June 28, Rock Island reported an additional 52 cases, bringing the total for that county to 913 and the death toll to 28. But statewide, a record-breaking single day total prompted local health officials to urge residents to put on masks and practice social distancing.

Tucker said in order to move forward into phase 5, residents need to continue following the reopening plan guidelines.

"The only way we can stay open in Phase 4 is if we do it the right way," she said. "I can guarantee you that the health department does not want to go back to phase 1 or phase 2, but that’s what could happen if we don’t continue with the guidelines."