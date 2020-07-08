For those tired of dealing with that one thing that’s been on everyone’s mind (hint: It’s contagious), here is hope.

Kewanee’s first official community event in some time — the painting and dedication of the 19th downtown mural — is this week and people are (brace yourself) being invited to publicly share in the festivities.

"It’s a big weekend ahead," said mural committee member Dianne Packee.

Walldog artists outlined the mural, depicting the champion 1950s-era Ballhawks women’s softball team, on Monday and got started painting on it in earnest first thing Tuesday. They expect to keep adding hues to the canvas (just next to the Union Federal parking lot at 104 Tremont St.)

The dedication for the mural is set for 6 p.m. July 11.

But organizers are trying to give this year’s event, the first since the region entered Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, a little extra kick.

"We have 25 of the original players and batboys coming with the oldest being Ruth Skeeters at 91," Packee said.

They also are trying to make last-minute arrangements with the current Ballhawks team — fresh off last weekend’s state championship in Iowa — to play an exhibition game in the original team’s honor.

"We are still trying to get the ballgame to happen at Windmont Park, she said of the Ballhawks Jr. team, who picked up their famous name in 2014.

She said the idea would be to have the original team members watch the exhibition game, hoping it will add even more joy for the five-time state champions.

"We want to announce the originals back on that field they called home and give them another great memory if we can do it," she said.

Packee said when the team won, their coach called on FaceTime so one of the original Ballhawks team members, Ruth "Skeets" Skeeter, could see the team cheering.

Also on Saturday, Waunee Theatre will carry a baseball them in honor of the mural dedication and the original team. "Field of Dreams" and "A League of Their Own" will be appear on the big screens at 2 p.m. Only 50 allowed per theatre.

"It’s going to be an amazing week," Packee said.