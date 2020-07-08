KEWANEE - John D. McKirgan, 72, Waggoner, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Jan. 10, 1948 in Kewanee, son of Lowell T. and Aina McKirgan of LaFayette.

He married Linda Pocklington of Springfield on July 5, 1978. She survives along with a daughter, Ginger (Tim) Murray of Riverton. Also surviving is a brother, Lowell E. “Bud” (Becky) McKirgan of LaFayette; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Betty N. McKirgan, and a grandson.

Mr. McKirgan was a graduate of LaFayette High School and Sangamon State University. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a building contractor in the Springfield area.

He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Galva and the Toulon American Legion.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, July 8, at Macoupin Creek Cemetery near Farmersville.

Memorials may be directed to his widow at 179 McCullough St., Waggoner, IL 62572.