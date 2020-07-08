KEWANEE - Shaune “Coach Lew” W. Lewis, 47, of Kewanee, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Genesis East Hospital, Davenport. Shaune was born February 28, 1973 in Kewanee, the son of Richard and Diana (McNaught) Lewis; they survive. He graduated from Kewanee High School with the class of 1991. He attended Black Hawk College. Shaune married his sweetheart, Rhonda Kersey on October 7, 2000 in Kewanee after being together since 1991; she survives.

Shaune is also survived by one son, Blaise Lewis; brother, Chad (Amy) Lewis, Kewanee; sister, MacKenzee Lewis (Scott Raley), Geneseo; nieces and nephews, Brendon Lewis, Marshall Lewis, Bristol Lewis, Matingly Lewis-Raley, Lilian Jontz; sister-in-law, Robyn (Paul) Jontz; Kewanee; mother-in-law, Connie Kersey, Kewanee; and his grandfather, Eldon McNaught, Pharr, TX. Shaune was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Clifford and Leona Lewis; maternal grandmother, Ernestyne “Jean” McNaught.

Shaune worked at Lewis Auto Body. He was a Kewanee Basketball coach for 25 years; head varsity coach for the last 5 years. He coached Blaise’s AAU travel team. Shaune was very compassionate with the children he coached. Shaune enjoyed racing an IMCA late model. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and the University of Illinois Basketball.

There will be a Private Celebration of Life. Pastor Stephen McGough will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Kewanee High School Auditorium. Face masks are recommended and social distancing should be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for an education fund for Blaise. Please leave an online condolence for Shaune’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.