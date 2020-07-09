Betty June Oliver, 92, of Macomb, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Roseville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Roseville.

She was born on June 17, 1928 in Industry to William and Buella Parks Parker. She married Donald Wayne "Shorty" Oliver on March 22, 1946. He passed away on November 20, 2009.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings.

Betty is survived by one daughter, Midge Dowd of Macomb; one son, Clay Alan "Hooter" (Georgia) Oliver of Blandinsville; five grandsons, Dan Oliver, Donny Crawley, Joe Oliver, Chris DeOrnellas and James Crain; one granddaughter, Jennifer Lafary and nine great-grandchildren.

Betty lived in Blandinsville from 1987 until moving to Macomb in 2011. She was of the Baptist faith.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Industry Cemetery with Reverend A. Lee Unger officiating. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Genesis Gardens Food Pantry.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.