MACOMB – In an email to member schools and state athletic directors on Thursday, the Illinois High School Association amended its Return to Play guidelines as part of the state of Illinois’ transition into Phase IV of the Restore Illinois guidelines.

The amendments came from Illinois governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The changes go into effect with the follow alterations:

* There can not be any contact drills/physical contact among athletes

* All persons must wear masks

* There must be a strict 50-person limit to all indoor activities, including spectators who must also practice social distancing.

The IHSA was still in the process of determining whether masks would be needed for outdoor activities.

The updates put a halt to offseason team leagues for sports like football, volleyball and basketball for now.