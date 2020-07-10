Dolores W. Schmalhausen, 90 of Palm Harbor, Florida, formally of Olney, Illinois, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Palm Garden Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, Florida.

She was born November 1, 1929 in Mattoon, Illinois to Adriel and Stella Walker. She married Harold L. Schmalhausen Jr. June 10, 1951 who preceded her in death in 1994.

She is survived by her children, Cathy (Brian) Brubaker, Joseph Schmalhausen, Susan (Joshua Lipscomb) Schmalhausen, and John Schmalhausen. Her two grandchildren Austin (Erin Jackson) Stegall and Andrew (April) Stegall. Also her two great-grandchildren Lucas Stegall and Jase Stegall.

Dolores W. Schmalhausen graduated from Eastern Illinois University and taught P.E. and Health and Coached Tennis and Track at East Richland High School until she retired. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved to watch Tennis and Hockey and loved to go out to eat and enjoy the outdoors.

Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cancer Society or the First United Methodist Church of Olney.