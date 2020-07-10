During the long months of sheltering in place, the Olney Valor Quilters found refuge in piecing and quilting Quilts of Valor. Some of the Quilts of Valor presentations had to be cancelled due to the virus, but during the 4th of July weekend, despite the hot July weather, the results of their efforts were awarded to 24 very deserving veterans during 4 different outdoor ceremonies which allowed for social distancing. A big thanks goes to the Trinity Lutheran Church for allowing the group to use their outdoor pavilion for these presentations.
The following veterans were recognized:
Mike Kern, Army, 1967-1969
John Luthe, Army, 1953-1955
Eugene Luther, Marines, 1966-1970
Don McVaigh, Army, 1962-1964
Rick Phillips, Army, Illinois Guard, Reserves, 1971-1987
Mark Phillips, Air Force, 1992-1996
Devan Phillips Magalski, Air Force, 2014-2018
Joseph Magalski, Air Force, Air Force Reserves, 2011-2018
Howard Scherer, Army, 1953-1955
Trevor Bissey, Army, 1964-1969, Reserves 1972-1973 and 1979-2001
Tom Nix, Army 1969-1971
Becky Pipher, Women’s Army Corps, 1966-1969
Merle Royse, Army, 1970-1971
Paul Seals, Army, 1966-1968
Gary Wachtel, Army, 1968-1994
Mark Wingert, Army 1970-1971
Bob Bell, Navy, 1958-1964
J.D. Bromm, Army, 1978-1983
Chris Gertsch, Army, 1965-1967
Jim Kermicle, Army, 1957-1958
Warren Kocher, Army, 1983-1987
Ron Trout, Air Force, 1969-1973