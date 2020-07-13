Notice is Hereby Given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County Community Unit School District No.1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois, has called a Regular Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on the attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:
Date: Thursday, July 16, 2020
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Richland County Middle School Library
1099 N. Van St., Olney, IL
Board members will participate via Zoom meeting.
The meeting will be viewable by the public via live stream at
http://www. rccu1 .net/ live
Members of the public may still make public comments by
submitting a written statement using the following link
http://www.rccul.net/contact us/school board
Date of Notice: July 14, 2020
Chris Simpson
Superintendent of Schools
Regular School Board Meeting
July 16, 2020 at 7:30 PM - Regular Meeting
I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public
IV. Consent Agenda
IV.A. * Minutes of Previous Meetings
IV.B. * Closed Minutes
IV.B.1. * Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of January 17, 2019
IV.C. * Communication
IV.C.1. Thank You from Pam Murray
IV.D. * June FOIA Log
V. Financial Reports
V.A. Treasurer's Report
V.B. Balance Sheet
V.C. Approval of Bills and Payroll
V.D. All Other Financial Reports
V.D.1. Comparison of Funds - July 2019 with July 2020
V.D.2. Monthly Financial Report
V.D.3. Financial Update/Review
VI. Administrative Reports
VI.A. Superintendent's Report
VI.A.1. RCHS Renovation Update
VI.A.2. Back to School Update (Reopening Plan)
VI.A.3. Online Registration - Monday, August 3 - Monday August 13
VI.B. Assistant Superintendent's Report
VI.B.1. Actual FY20 Budget
VI.B.2. Comparison of Projected and Actual Tax Levy
VII. Unfinished Business
VIII. New Business
VIII.A. Approve Tentative FY21 Budget
VIII.B. Approve Amended 2020-2021 School Calendar
VIII.C. Approve Bakery, Dairy, Food, & Kitchen Supply Bids
VIII.D. Approve Educational Support Employee Handbook Updates
VIII.E. Approve Temporary Facility Agreement
VIII.F. Approve Worker's Compensation and Scheduled Position Crime Insurance
IX. Executive Session
IX.A. To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation,
Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees
IX.B. To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation
IX.C. To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes
X. Leave(s) of Absence
XI. Resignation(s)
XI.A. Bus Driver(s)
XII. Employment
XII.A. Employee Transfer(s)
XII.B. Paraprofessional(s)
XII.C. Custodian(s)
XII.D. Part-time Assistant Special Needs Coordinator
XII.E. Bus Driver(s)
XIII. Adjournment