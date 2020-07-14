My mother and I were sitting at my kitchen table, playing Skip-bo. We both play to win, but mostly we enjoy going wherever the cards and our conversation take us. We must have taken a few wrong turns because we ended up talking about something politically-charged, an area my mother avoids.

"I saw a cartoon the other day," she told me while I played my cards and then put one down among the discard piles. "A teacher was at her desk and said, ‘Now it’s time for today’s history lesson, children. Please take out your erasers.’"

I giggled. My mother and I might not share an opinion on the toppling of statues and the reexamination of historical figures, but we did share a laugh.

I remember a tweet that said something like "90% of college is finding out that what you learned in high school is a lie." Both the cartoon and the tweet are jokes, but there is truth in them.

Last week I wrote about what you learn in college. Yes, you learn information and facts from your professors, books and research. But some of the most meaningful things you learn cannot be reflected in a multiple-choice quiz. Seeing the world from new perspectives, meeting people who are unlike you, approaching learning through unfamiliar methods: these experiences change you. More than giving you answers, they often lead to more, deeper questions. In other words, grades reflect only one facet of the knowledge you gain in college --if you’re open to it.

Part of that transformational learning is its inverse. I call it unlearning.

For example, in my Spanish classes, I teach about immigration, and students work alongside Latino immigrants in the community. Many years ago, at the end of the semester, one student began her final essay with this sentence: "I used to think that immigrants were a problem." I was delighted that she had unlearned that.

Because my students use their Spanish as they volunteer in our town, they get to know immigrants as individuals and directly observe their positive roles in our local community. This helps students in my class question and sometimes even discard what they thought they knew about immigration. We explicitly work on this in class, too.

The first step in unlearning is to examine what you currently think. Without even realizing it, we tend to absorb ideas and attitudes from the people around us, the media we are exposed to and the groups we belong to. For instance, I give students a series of statements about undocumented immigrants’ rights and responsibilities. They mark them as true or false. Here are just a few:

1. Undocumented immigrants must pay taxes and have the right to an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

2. They are not required to send their children to school.

3. Their employers do not have to take out social security, FICA and other fees from their paychecks; they do not contribute to these funds that benefit citizens.

The first statement is true, even though many people claim undocumented immigrants do not pay taxes. With an ITIN, they do pay income taxes. (I also remind students that some citizens work for cash and underpay or pay no income taxes.)

The second statement is false. Undocumented immigrants must follow the same laws as citizens. In fact, as a group they commit a lower percentage of violent crimes than citizens.

The third statement is false. All undocumented immigrants who work help keep these funds afloat because employers are obliged withhold the fees out from all employees’ paychecks.

Unlearning does not always happen in the classroom, though. I only learned that Palestinians were not "the bad guys" but rather the subjects of de facto apartheid in Israel because I listened to people from Europe and Latin America. I realized that big cities, even the poor parts, weren’t scary when I visited friends in Chicago and Gary. I understood religion differently after meeting agnostics, atheists and non-Christians for the first time in college.

I don’t tell students to take out their erasers in my classes, but a solid liberal arts education teaches you to question, critique and look at old assumptions with new eyes. To this day I am still learning and unlearning.